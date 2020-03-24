Montgomery County first responders who are on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus are using spray guns to clean ambulances and keep themselves safe.

“One of our employees came up with the idea just to go to Home Depot or Lowes and get paint sprayers,” Justin McNabb, a Narberth Ambulance Infection Control Officer, told NBC10. “So we actually filled it up with isopropyl alcohol. It works like a charm.”

It’s part of an overall effort to protect EMT workers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, which has at least 159 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

“As we pull up to the scene, we’re really focusing now on taking our time once we get on scene,” McNabb said. “We cannot rush through this. We have to make sure that we’re protected in the right way.”

McNabb is also urging residents to do their part in helping first responders.

““We have a lot of patients that we need to take care of and we don’t want to get bogged down just to go to someone’s house and answer medical questions,” he said.

If you believe you’re experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms, contact your doctor and only call 911 for an emergency.

“Don’t panic,” McNabb said. “Just follow recommendations from the CDC, from your primary care physicians. We’re all in this together.”