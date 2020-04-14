First Responders Honor Hero Who Died While Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

Local first responders honored a Delaware County paramedic who died while on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Bundy passed away Sunday from complications from COVID-19. He was 33-years-old.

Bundy was a paramedic for Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Crozer Keystone EMS.

“He served on the front lines during this pandemic and is a true hero,” a spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police Delaware County Lodge 27 wrote.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics led a procession for Bundy Tuesday afternoon as his body was taken from Mercy Fitzgerald to a funeral home. Marked police and fire vehicles also lined up in the parking lot of Mercy Fitzgerald's EMS office in Yeadon on Monday in honor of Bundy.

Officials said Bundy was the first reported first responder in Delaware County to die from COVID-19.