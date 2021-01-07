First Case of U.K. Coronavirus Variant Discovered in Pennsylvania

A patient in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania is the first confirmed case of a more contagious coronavirus variant that fueled aggressive spread and forced a national lockdown in the United Kingdom.

The variant, B.1.1.7 has not been shown to have different symptoms or cause more severe symptoms in patients, experts have said, while cautioning that much is still unknown about it. The U.S. recorded its first case of the variant in Colorado last week, in a young man who had no history of travel. Other cases popped up in California, New York and Florida. The man infected with the virus variant in Florida also had no travel history.

The mutations in this coronavirus variant seem to allow for easier spread.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in a statement that the patient in Dauphin County tested positive after international exposure, and is well after having only mild symptoms. Contact tracers found, identified and are monitoring the patient's close contacts.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The state has been sending 10-35 random samples to the CDC biweekly since November. The CDC and a few specialized labs are able to sequence the genetic code in a virus sample to determine whether it is the variant.

"Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it," Levine wrote in a statement.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia had been testing samples for the virus variant, and he wouldn't be surprised if it were found in our area.