Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
coronavirus pandemic

Federal Testing Site to Open in Southwest Philly as Positive Tests Hit 40%

The testing site, which will be run by FEMA, will operate out of a recreation center and have the capacity to test 500 people a day, Philadelphia's health commissioner said. It is expected to open Friday.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A federal COVID-19 testing site is expected to begin testing 500 people a day when it opens Friday at a recreation center in Southwest Philadelphia, the city's health commissioner said.

The site will operate out of Cibotti Recreation Center at 2500 South 77th Street, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said at a weekly briefing Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A soft launch is expected Thursday, she said, followed by a full launch of the site on Friday. It is expected to test people from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia are "skyrocketing," Bettigole said, with an average of 3,108 new daily cases over the past week. That's the highest average daily positive case count of the entire pandemic.

Four out of every 10 COVID tests taken in Philadelphia are showing positive results, she said. That's also a high for the pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates

Business 20 hours ago

Live Updates of CDC Meeting on Pfizer's Covid Booster Shots for Adolescents

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Fauci Says Multiple Preliminary Studies Find Omicron Is Less Severe Than Delta

She added that it's likely that many more people are infected with the coronavirus, thanks in large part to the very transmissible Omicron variant, and that case counts are still "rising rapidly."

Philadelphians and all residents of the region are urged to continue social distancing, including avoiding eating and drinking indoors in public, and to wear medical-grade masks, including N-95s and KN-94s, instead of cloth masks, Bettigole said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicBrian X. McCrone
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us