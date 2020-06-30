Delaware to Close Beach Bars as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Delaware will close bars at its popular beaches indefinitely after seeing an increase in the number of cases, particularly among young people.

Gov. John Carney said bars including those in the area of Dewey. Rehoboth and Lewes beaches must close starting July 3.

Carney also said the state would not move ahead with any additional reopening, the second time he has delayed going to phase three of Delaware's reopening.

The average age of those diagnosed with COVID-19 has moved to the 18-34 age bracket, Carney said. Previously, 40-year-old and older people were more often testing positive.

"Clearly we have had an outbreak among bars, restaurants and social activities," Carney said.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, the state's director of the Division of Public Health, said some case clusters were traced to Senior Week. Some bar and restaurant workers also have tested positive, and she urged those workers to be tested.

The percentage of positive tests is increasing at the state's beaches in particular, Carney said.

The state's hospitals are not overburdened and the state has enough protective equipment, he added