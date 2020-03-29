Delaware Orders Out-of-State Travelers to Self-Quarantine for 14 Days

Governor John Carney announced Sunday that anyone who enters Delaware from another state must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days as part of the state's continued effort to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter,” a spokesperson for Gov. Carney wrote.

The order also applies to anyone who has entered Delaware in the last 14 days but does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through the state. The order also does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can also leave their homes to seek medical care.

"Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home," the spokesperson wrote.

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

You can view Gov. Carney's entire order here.

Delaware has reported at least 232 COVID-19 cases and six deaths so far.

