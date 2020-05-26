Delaware Allowing Outdoor Gatherings of Up to 250 People, Short-Term Rentals Beginning June 1

Weddings and graduations will be allowed to take place outdoors in Delaware beginning on June 1, the state's governor said Tuesday.

Up to 250 people will be allowed to attend the outdoor gatherings so long as guests wear face masks and follow other social distancing measures. Tents will be allowed if they have two walls or less. The governor's office outlined all the requirements in a two page document.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is expected to formally announce the change on Tuesday afternoon, his administration said in a news release.

Gatherings of more than 250 people will not be immediately allowed, but organizers will be able to submit a safety plan to state health officials for consideration, Carney's office said.

In addition to the outdoor gatherings, Carney said the statewide ban on short-term property rentals will be lifted on June 1. The decision comes just in time for the summer travel season.

The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will be lifted alongside the allowance for short-term rentals.