The coronavirus pandemic and its financial impact has led to pay cuts for deans, administrators and advisors at Temple University, the school announced.

Ken Kaiser, the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Temple, sent a letter announcing the salaries for the university’s officers, deans and advisors to the school President will be reduced by 10% starting in May. Compensation of non-bargaining unit employees earning more than $100,000 will also be reduced by 5%.

“I believe these are the logical next steps in ensuring Temple’s fiscal future,” Kaiser wrote. “I also believe they are not the only steps we may need to take. As the economic fallout and impact on the university’s budget from the pandemic comes more clearly into focus, I will be recommending additional actions.”

The pandemic and the resulting switch to alternative teaching and learning methods have led to lost revenue from Temple's conferences and events as well as refunds for students for unused housing, meal plans and parking charges. Kaiser also wrote the school experienced increased costs while a large share from the federal CARES act was passed through to students.

“The remainder will come nowhere near to making up for the losses we have suffered so far, much less make up for what we might experience in the future,” Kaiser wrote.

Kaiser also noted the uncertainty regarding how long the pandemic and financial impact on the country will last.

“We are faced with enormous uncertainty about the summer and the coming academic year,” Kaiser wrote. “It is clear the university must take meaningful steps to ensure its long-term ability to serve our students.”

In addition to the pay cuts, Temple also implemented an administrative hiring freeze and reduced ongoing expenses.