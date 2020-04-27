Look to the skies Tuesday as two of America's patriotic icons honor those on the front lines of the fight against the new coronavirus.

The high-speed Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will take part of a flyover honoring first responders and essential workers in the Philadelphia and Trenton regions helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The joint flyover by Air Force and Navy aircraft will take place over Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware, on Tuesday afternoon as the military flight demonstration squadrons focus on honoring front-line workers in some of the places hardest-hit by COVID-19.

“We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the front line of our fight with COVID-19,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, said in a news release.

Here are some answers for questions about the “America Strong” flyover event:

What Cities Will Be Able to View Tuesday’s Flyover?

The U.S. Air Force and Navy announced a joint flyover of New York City; Newark and Trenton in New Jersey; and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania in the past few days. On Monday, while releasing the flight path, neighborhoods near Wilmington, Delware, also appeared to be included.

Officials are cautioning people against traveling to view the flyovers. Military officials emphasize that residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines.

Which Air Teams Are Taking Part?

Officials said the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds demonstration squadrons will bring a formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Flacon and six F-18C/D Hornet aircraft to the skies over the three states.

When Will the Flyover Take Place?

Philadelphia and Trenton’s flyovers are expected from 1:45 p.m. 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, lasting about 30 minutes. The New York City/Newark event is earlier in the afternoon.

The Philly/Trenton flyover starts when the aircraft take off from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at 1:45 p.m. The airplanes will then loop over Trenton and Levittown, Pennsylvania, before flying over the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, area at 1:55 p.m. The planes will make a few loops over the Philly area before ending the flight around 2:15 p.m. south of Wilmington, Delaware.

Residents living along the flight path should expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead.

Philly officials said people should refrain from traveling to landmarks or hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

Why Are the Military Flight Teams Taking to the Skies?

The event is part of the military’s larger #AmericaStrong campaign that is bringing the flight teams that normally take part in air shows to cities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the health care workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” Gen. Dave Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said in a joint statement. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”