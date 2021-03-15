Your favorite pub will once again be able to serve patrons at the bar, starting April 4, as part of the newest reopening allowances announced Monday by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

Indoor restaurants, along with the bar seating rule, will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity as well, and attendance at largescale events will also increase, depending on individual counties going along with the new state rules.

"Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners" will still apply, the Wolf administration said in a statement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said in the statement. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

In Philadelphia, the rules would mean more fans are allowed in the stands at Flyers, 76ers and Phillies home games once those teams allow fans. However, the city would have to agree to follow the state's new guidelines.

A message left with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health was not immediately returned.