7 Songs to Wash Your Hands To

With more cases of the new coronavirus appearing every day, it is important to wash your hands. Scrubbing for a few seconds with soap won't cut it.

CDC recommends you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. They made a song you can sing if you need help keeping track of the time. You can also sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice.

If you you're getting tired of keeping count or just want to switch things up, try the chorus from one of these songs of the decades:

1960s - Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond

Don't be afraid to belt out a classic while killing the germs on your hands. Sing Sweet Caroline's chorus and those 20 seconds will fly by:

"Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

Oh, no, no"

1970s - Escape (The Piña Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes

Escape from the craziness of your day for 20 seconds and imagine yourself drinking a piña colada instead.

"If you like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain

If you're not into yoga, if you have half a brain

If you like making love at midnight in the dunes of the cape

I'm the love that you've looked for, write to me and escape"

1980s - Africa by Toto

The rains down in Africa aren't enough to clean your hands, but washing them while singing Africa's chorus is.

"It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had"

1990s - ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Here is your sign: wash your hands one more time. Jam out to Britney and keep up your hygiene.

"My loneliness is killing me (and I)

I must confess I still believe (still believe)

When I'm not with you I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me, baby, one more time"

2000s - Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

Be dedicated and take your time while washing your hands. Getting Since U Been Gone stuck in your head is just a bonus to your cleanliness.

"But since you've been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on

Yeah, yeah

Thanks to you

Now I get what I want

Since you've been gone"

2010s - Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Shake off that water or grab a new paper towel and dry your hands after scrubbing them to Taylor Swift.

"Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off

Heart-breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake

Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off"

For the Kids - Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Easy to learn and fun to sing, use Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to help your little ones practice proper hygiene.

"Twinkle, twinkle, little star

How I wonder what you are

Up above the world so high

Like a diamond in the sky

Twinkle, twinkle little star

How I wonder what you are"