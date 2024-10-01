The days of teens hanging out with their friends after dark and without their parents at one Montgomery County mall are no more.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, the Willow Grove Park Mall along Moreland Road instituted its new "Parental Supervision Policy" "aimed to create a more enjoyable shopping environment for all" that will curb the times when unsupervised kids can be at the mall.

The goal of the policy is "to provide a secure and family-friendly shopping environment," the PREIT-owned mall said.

Signs posted at all mall entrances ahead of the holiday shopping season say "unescorted youth will be asked to leave mall and its property."

Here are answers to questions you might have about the new supervision policy and the exceptions being made for some teens.

What does Willow Grove Park Mall's new supervision policy mean?

Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian 21 years or older, the mall said.

"Parents or guardians are responsible for the actions of the escorted youth," the mall said.

When is the supervision policy in effect?

The new policy covers seven days a week, but the timing changes slightly depending on the day. Adult supervision is required from 5 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday and from 3 p.m. to close on Sundays. "

There is also a caveat that supervision could also be required "at any other time the policy is in effect," the mall wrote.

Are any parts of the mall not included in the new policy?

"This policy is in effect for the entire mall including the parking lots and garages, mall walkways and any corridor leading to the mall except stores with exterior entrances," the mall said.

What happens to unaccompanied kids at the mall after curfew?

Mall security will be keeping an eye out for "unescorted youth," the mall said. "Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or parent or legal guardian is not easily determined."

Any unaccompanied kids must leave the mall of "be joined by a parent or guardian."

What are exceptions to the adult supervision rule?

"Youth under 18 working in the mall will be allowed to access without parent or legal guardian, proof of work status will be required, and employees must go directly to place of employment and must leave the mall at the conclusion of their work shift" if their shift ends while the adult supervision rules are in effect, the mall said.