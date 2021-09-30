Wawa Closing a South Street Store Amid COVID Pandemic ‘Challenges'

Wawa is closing its store at 9th and South streets as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the popular Delaware County convenience store chain’s operations, the company told the Philadelphia Business Journal on Wednesday.

The 901 South St. store, located next to a Whole Foods, will permanently close on Oct. 17. The 24-hour location had a more than two-year run on South Street, which has looked different in recent years as businesses including Percy Street Barbecue, Snap Kitchen South Street, and Downey’s Irish Pub and Restaurant (which is set to be demolished) have closed.

Wawa said the forthcoming closure is a “difficult decision” made “after thoughtful and careful deliberation.” All employees at the store will be transferred to other locations, a company spokeswoman told PBJ.com.

“The decision is the result of the changes and challenges that we’ve experienced over the past 18+ months driven by changing consumer trends, the impact of the pandemic and continued changes to our services,” Wawa said in an emailed statement.

“While this location will close, it in no way impacts our continued commitment to the local Philadelphia community,” the company added. “Philadelphia is our home town and that will never change.”

PBJ.com has a look at how Wawa has adapted during the pandemic, including closing the landmark 5,000-square-foot store at Broad and Walnut streets.

