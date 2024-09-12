Wawa

Cash only ‘at some, if not all' Wawa stores due to credit machine issues

Some Wawa locations were cash only for part of the morning on Sept. 12, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Folks grabbing a Thursday morning coffee and bite at Philadelphia-area Wawas got a surprise at checkout -- cash only.

The convenience store chain confirmed to NBC10 before 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 12, 2024, that they were only accepting cash "at some, if not all of our stores."

"We have been notified by our credit card processor they are currently experiencing issues impacting our ability to accept credit transactions at some, if not all of our stores and are working to resolve it," Wawa spokesperson Jennifer Wolf said. "We are temporarily accepting only cash transactions while they work to resolve the issue."

NBC10 had reached out to Wawa after hearing of payment issues at stores in Philadelphia and Chester County. One X user based in Florida reported that a person on a loudspeaker at their store said more than 100 stations were impacted.

Wawa didn't give an exact number of stores impacted.

The credit payment outage didn't make its way into the afternoon.

Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said around 10:30 a.m. that "we’ve been notified the issue has been resolved and all of our stores are able to accept credit transactions."

Still no word on what may have led to the payment problems.

