Two TGI Fridays restaurants in our region have been closed for good as of Wednesday.

As first reported by TODAY, the casual dining chain announced that it closed 36 "underperforming" locations throughout the U.S.

TGI Fridays noted that it’s offered job transfers to more than 1,000 employees, which equates to 80% of affected employees.

The Pennsylvania location is 2500 West Moreland Road inside the Willow Grove Park shopping mall in Willow Grove.

One of the locations is in New Jersey and is located at 970 Route 73 North in the Greentree Square shopping center in Marlton.

New Jersey was hit with six other restaurant closures, including in Princeton, Iselin/Woodbridge and Hackensack.