A beloved staple of South Philadelphia cuisine is undergoing a renovation, but the owners say the place will still have that same cozy feel when its done.

South Philadelphia cannoli icon Termini Bros. posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday that shows the demolition of the porcelain floor of the flagship bakery at 1523 South 8th Street.

The historic Termini's location is closed during renovations. The repairs started Monday and are expected to go until July 24, Termini's said.

"Over the next few days the small tiles around the original woodwork will be taken out piece by piece so not to damage the wood," Termini's wrote on Facebook. "It was time to replace the flooring because whole sections of tile were coming up and we simply wouldn't allow the store to look in disrepair."

On IG, Termini's said people shouldn't fret about the inside of the beloved bakery looking different once its ready to welcome back customers:

"Over the past six months we searched for the perfect replacement penny tile so not to disrupt the traditional elegance of the black and white turn of the century flooring that you have come to expect when visiting us," the bakery wrote.

But what about the flooring that's coming out?

"Many of the people expressed sadness that the floor was being demolished but then learned that the floor was in disrepair. We were also inundated with inquiries of how our devoted customers and followers could obtain a piece of Termini Brothers history. They wanted a piece of tile for their families, friends, grandparents, and children. They wanted the little piece of porcelain to teleport them to a special happy moment in their lives.

"To be honest- we are extremely humbled to hear what Termini Brothers means to so many of you. Everyone wanted to share their family story at Termini’s. We knew we were going to need do something in response to the avalanche of sweet sentiments that were shared today. So went into the store and started to gather the tile and put in boxes. We are meeting about this and will soon announce the plans for the saved tile so please stay tuned."

Termini's ended Tuesday's post with an expression of love for their loyal customers.