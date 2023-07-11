The First Bank of the United States in Old City to become a museum

The First Bank of the United States has been largely closed to the public for more than 40 years.

But, that is going to change.

The historic building, built between 1795-97 at 120 S. 3rd Street, was the first building designed specifically for the new federal government -- when the nation's capitol was Philadelphia -- is set to undergo, what organizers said would be, an extensive restoration project that will turn the structure into a museum dedicated to the early American economy.

“Rehabilitating the First Bank will meet a long-held goal for the park,” said acting Superintendent Amnesty Kochanowski in a statement. “This national historic landmark was acquired in 1956 when the park was established but has been closed to the public for most of the park’s history. The restoration of the renowned building gives the park the opportunity to showcase aspects of the economy of the early republic and the role of the controversial national bank. I am thrilled to see this project truly underway.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The bank has received a federal grant of $22 million -- from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund -- in order to afford renovations, including the replacement of leaking metal roofing, stabilization of marble and brick masonry along with interior renovations to repair damage to walls, replace an elevator and other updates.

Also, a new addition will be built, organizers said, to serve as the main visitor entrance. Also, the Independence Historical Trust, the park's philanthropic partner, have raised $4.5 million for the fabrication and installation of -- what organizers called -- "state-of-the-art interactive and immersive exhibits."

“The trust is proud to help renovate the First Bank and create a museum about the early American economy and the realization of Alexander Hamilton’s vision for an economically unified nation,” said volunteer Executive Director Tom Caramanico in a statement. “We are committed to completing the fundraising goal of $5 million and confident that donors will be further motivated by the commencement of the building's restoration.”

Organizers said that the renovated First Bank of the United States and its exhibits are expected to reopen in time for the the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.