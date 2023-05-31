Beer Garden Opens at Property Destroyed by Fire in Rittenhouse Square

Like a boozy phoenix rising from the ashes of a ruined structure, the new Walnut Garden -- which calls itself an 'urban cocktail garden' on its website -- opened Wednesday in the spot where a structure was destroyed several years ago.

According to an announcement on the opening of Walnut Garden, the site near the intersection of 17th and Walnut streets once housed a Vans shoe store and McDonald’s franchise that were destroyed by fire during demonstrations following murder of George Floyd.

Now, the new venue is hoped to be a "real garden oasis" that will offer two bars, a kitchen serving Asian street food-inspired menu options and a soft serve ice cream station.

“We wanted to make sure that in creating Walnut Garden we provided an authentic space to host a variety of different events and experiences,” owner Avram Hornik said in a statement. “But it was also important to just create a space for the community to have and feel proud of.”

The space is intended to be family friendly and it includes a number of communal benches and tables throughout the garden along with a children’s play area, which will house an additional garden area with benches, planters and a wooden Jeep complete with a slide.

The new Walnut Garden opened with a gala event on Wednesday afternoon. It will be open seven days a week, Monday to Sunday, from noon to midnight.

For more information, check out Walnut Garden's website, here.

