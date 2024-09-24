Money burning a hole in your pocket?

💰 The only Powerball ticket in the Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, draw to match all five numbers was sold in Philadelphia, lottery officials said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket matching all five white balls (15-21-25-37-45), but not the red Powerball of 19, was sold at Sak Traders Inc. on Richmond Street in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

For selling the $1 million winner, the retailer gets $5,000, the Pa. lottery said.

The person holding the ticket will get much more: $1 million before taxes are taken out.

Didn't win, but feeling lucky?

The Powerball draw from Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, has an estimated annuity of $223 million of a cash value of $112.2 million.

Good luck.