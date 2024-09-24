Lottery

Yo Philly! You might have a $1M Powerball ticket in your pocket

Sak Traders Inc. at 3670 Richmond Street in Philadelphia sold the only $1 million ticket in the Sept. 23, 2024, Powerball draw

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Money burning a hole in your pocket?

💰 The only Powerball ticket in the Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, draw to match all five numbers was sold in Philadelphia, lottery officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a ticket matching all five white balls (15-21-25-37-45), but not the red Powerball of 19, was sold at Sak Traders Inc. on Richmond Street in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

For selling the $1 million winner, the retailer gets $5,000, the Pa. lottery said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The person holding the ticket will get much more: $1 million before taxes are taken out.

Didn't win, but feeling lucky?

The Powerball draw from Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, has an estimated annuity of $223 million of a cash value of $112.2 million.

Business

Gambling 5 hours ago

Boyd Gaming buys online gambling operation of Atlantic City's Resorts casino

Philadelphia 22 hours ago

Aramark workers strike at South Philadelphia Sports Complex

Good luck.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

LotteryPennsylvaniaPowerball
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us