Philadelphia Ballet to Start Work on $34M North Broad Street Expansion

The Philadelphia Ballet is moving forward with plans for an expansion and overhaul of its North Broad Street performance space and offices, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

With a price tag of $34 million, the new Center for Dance is an overhaul and expansion of the ballet's current home, the Louise Reed Center for Dance. Designed by Philadelphia-based Varenhorst Architects, the five-story, 58,000-square-foot center will nearly quadruple the existing footprint, adding 43,000 square feet onto the current space at 323 North Broad Street. Philadelphia Ballet plans to break ground on the project next month, with an intended completion of spring 2024.

Philadelphia Ballet has been charting a major renovation for several years. More than 10 years ago, the company moved to 323 North Broad and released plans for a renovation project at the site, but those plans ultimately fell through. In 2019, new renderings surfaced for a larger structure on the North Broad Street corner, more reminiscent of the most recent plans.

