Preparations for America's 250th birthday party are well underway, and Pennsylvania’s planning commission is ahead of the crowd, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The America 250 Foundation — the national organization handling the U.S. Semiquincentennial Celebration — on Friday announced its partnership with Pennsylvania’s planning arm, America250PA, reported PBJ.com. Pennsylvania is the first state to officially partner with the national organization.

Pennsylvania was also the first state to form its own 250th commission back in 2018. The America 250 Foundation is recommending that states and territories create commissions so they can begin planning for the nationwide birthday bash. The national organization has a goal for more than 100,000 programs to happen on the state and local levels during the celebration.

Though the Semiquincentennial won’t happen for nearly five years, the state is preparing for the potential tourism boom, said Cassandra Coleman, America250PA’s executive director. The celebration will help show not only the country, but the world, what Pennsylvania has to offer, she said.

