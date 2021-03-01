america 250

Pa. Partners With America 250 Foundation to Lead Semiquincentennial Planning

The celebration will focus on the 13 original colonies, as well as the four original cities – New York; Boston; Charleston, South Carolina; and Philadelphia, organizers tell the Philadelphia Business Journal

By Kennedy Rose – Philadelphia Business Journal

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Preparations for America's 250th birthday party are well underway, and Pennsylvania’s planning commission is ahead of the crowd, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The America 250 Foundation — the national organization handling the U.S. Semiquincentennial Celebration — on Friday announced its partnership with Pennsylvania’s planning arm, America250PA, reported PBJ.com. Pennsylvania is the first state to officially partner with the national organization. 

Pennsylvania was also the first state to form its own 250th commission back in 2018. The America 250 Foundation is recommending that states and territories create commissions so they can begin planning for the nationwide birthday bash. The national organization has a goal for more than 100,000 programs to happen on the state and local levels during the celebration.

Business

Beyond Meat Feb 25

McPlant and More: Beyond Meat Inks McDonald's, Yum Deals

CENTER CITY Feb 25

How the Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted Center City Restaurants and Retail

Though the Semiquincentennial won’t happen for nearly five years, the state is preparing for the potential tourism boom, said Cassandra Coleman, America250PA’s executive director. The celebration will help show not only the country, but the world, what Pennsylvania has to offer, she said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

PBJ.com talks to the chairman of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission about this "incredible opportunity for Philadelphia."

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

america 250Pennsylvaniaphilly tourismSemiquincentennial
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us