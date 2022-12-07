One of Eater's Best New Restaurants of 2022 Is a South Philly Bakery

A French bakery in South Philadelphia has been named to Eater's 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country, making it one of the first bakeries to be featured, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This is the second recognition this year for Machine Shop Boulangerie, located at 1901 S. 9th St. in the first floor of the Bok Building. In September, Food & Wine magazine named pastry chef Emily Riddell to its list of the 10 best new chefs of 2022.

The bakery brings a modern approach to classic French pastries using locally sourced ingredients. Popular menu items include croissants, morning buns, bread, cakes, tarts, cookies, chocolates, ice creams and house-made jams. It is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Machine Shop's retail space debuted in January, but the bakery has been around since 2016, starting first as wholesale only operation and becoming a pop-up during the pandemic.

Of the 15 restaurants on the list, Machine Shop is the only Philadelphia concept. Eater calls it "a bakery so good that it caused the editors to expand the definition of restaurant." Other "firsts" for the best new restaurants list this year include Brooklyn, New York's Debt of Culture, the first restaurant serving Nigerian cuisine to make the list, and Espiritu, the first Arizona restaurant featured.

PBJ.com has tasty details on the mastery of Riddell's bake shop.

