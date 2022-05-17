New Bus Service Will Connect Philadelphia, KOP to Jersey Shore

A new bus route will link Philadelphia and King of Prussia with the Jersey Shore, connecting local travelers to summer hotspots including Margate, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Wildwood, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Absecon and Ventnor are also included.

The service, offered by OurBus, will launch this Thursday.

The route will begin at the King of Prussia Park and Ride before stopping at Philadelphia International Airport, followed by NRG Station in South Philadelphia near the Sports Complex. The bus will then stop at the Frank Sinatra Service Center in Galloway where Absecon, Ventnor and Margate passengers will switch to a luxury SUV or sprinter van.

Passengers headed to Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Wildwood will then take a minibus shuttle to those towns. Sea Isle City visitors will be dropped off at Ocean View Service Area on the Garden State Parkway just outside of the Shore town.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more about the new bus service to the shore at PBJ.com.

Get all of your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.