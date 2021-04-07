U.S. Surpasses 150 Million Vaccine Shots Under Biden, on Track to Hit President's New 200 Million Goal

President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. has administered 150 million Covid-19 vaccine shots since his inauguration. If the country maintains its current daily rate of vaccine doses administered, it will surpass the president's new goal of 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Coronavirus case counts remain far off their peaks but more in line with levels seen during the summer surge. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 64,700, and the seven-day average of daily deaths is 785.

The U.S. is averaging 3 million vaccine shots administered per day, and nearly a third of the population has received at least one shot.

The country is already on track to beat that goal. In the days remaining until April 30, Biden's 100th day in office, the U.S. needs to average about 2 million daily vaccine doses administered to reach 200 million total. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that the country is currently administering 3 million shots per day on average.

If the country maintains its current daily pace throughout the rest of the month, the Biden administration will land somewhere around 225 million total doses administered in that 100-day period.

Biden announced Tuesday that states should open vaccine appointments to all U.S. adults by April 19, moving up his original deadline by nearly two weeks.

U.S. Covid cases

Coronavirus case counts remain far off their peak January levels, but slightly above the most recent low point in late March. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 64,700, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, a level similar to what the country saw during the summer surge.

Michigan, where average daily new cases are up 24% compared with a week ago, continues to see the most severe outbreak in the country on a per capita basis. Case counts are rising by 5% or more in 22 states, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

U.S. Covid deaths

The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. is 785.

On Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said emergency department visits and hospitalizations associated with Americans 65 and older are declining. Seniors are among the most vulnerable groups and have made up a disproportionate amount of reported Covid deaths.

Those downward trends are "good news with regard to the power of vaccination," Walensky said.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The U.S. is administering 3 million Covid-19 vaccine shots per day, according to CDC data.

White House Covid-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar attributed Tuesday's lower-than-average report of 1.4 million shots administered to the recent holiday.

"Largely reflects doses administered over the Easter weekend," he wrote in a tweet.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

Nearly a third of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine shot, according to CDC data, and nearly 1 in 5 Americans are fully vaccinated.

Of those 65 and older, 76% have received at least one shot and 57% are fully vaccinated.