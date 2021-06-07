U.S. Reports Fewer Than 15,000 Covid Cases Per Day, Averaging About 1 Million Daily Vaccinations

The U.S. is reporting an average of about 14,500 daily infections over the past week.

The U.S. is reporting an average of about 14,500 daily infections over the past week, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, as average daily cases have held below 15,000 for three days straight.

About 960,000 vaccinations are being reported administered each day nationwide, according to a seven-day average of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. More than half of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 42% are fully vaccinated.

U.S. Covid cases

The U.S. is reporting an average of 14,410 daily new infections over the past week, according to Hopkins data, numbers not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Average daily case counts have declined by 5% or more in 44 states over the past week, a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

About 960,000 vaccinations are being reported administered in the U.S. on average over the past week, CDC data shows. That figure has bounced between 900,000 and 1.1 million over the past few days, and is down 27% from a week ago.

Former Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that he expects the vaccination pace to fall further.

"Vaccination rates are going to fall off quite sharply in July and August," Gottlieb said. "The bottom line is, people who haven't been vaccinated at this point are more marginal customers for vaccination."

Vaccinations may pick back up closer to the fall as Americans start thinking about going back to work and school, Gottlieb added.

U.S. Covid deaths

The latest seven-day average of daily U.S. Covid deaths is 455, according to Hopkins data.

About 597,600 Covid deaths have been reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, more than any other country.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

Roughly 52% of the population has received at least one shot and 42% is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Of those aged 18 and older, 63.5% are at least partially vaccinated. President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting that figure to 70% by July 4.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."