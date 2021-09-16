Treasury Yields Rise Slightly Ahead of Jobless Claims Data

The Labor Department is due to release the number of jobless claims filed during the week ended Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expecting a total of 320,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.306% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added less than a basis point, advancing to 1.871%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve is monitoring the recovery in the labor market to help decide when it will begin tapering its asset purchases.

Inflation is another economic indicator the Fed is using to determine its monetary policy timeline and data released Tuesday showed softer price growth in August. This saw yields move lower, as the cooler-than-expected inflation data eased expectations that the Fed would wind down its bond buying program imminently.

August's retail sales data is also due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held on Thursday for $15 billion of 4-week bills and $30 billion of 8-week bills.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.