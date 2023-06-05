Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Interest Rate Outlook, Key Economic Data

U.S. Treasurys dipped Monday as investors considered what could be next for interest rates and weighed key economic data that could affect the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last down about a basis point at 3.685%, reversing earlier gains. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.487% after shedding a little over a basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors assessed what could be next for Fed interest rate policy as uncertainty about whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking campaign when it meets later this month has spread. The Fed has been hiking rates since March 2022 with the goal of easing inflation and cooling the economy.

Recent economic data has, however, raised questions about whether rate increases so far have had the desired effect. That includes May's jobs report, which on Friday showed that payrolls increased by 339,000 during the month, far exceeding what the 190,000 economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Fresh economic data this week could provide insight into the health of the economy and the Fed's next monetary policy moves.