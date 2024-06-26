Treasury yields climb as investors weigh comments from Fed speakers

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday as investors considered the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials about monetary policy and awaited key economic data.

At 7:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 4 basis points to 4.279%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.733% after rising by 4 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials about the U.S. economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday said the central bank was not ready to cut rates, saying this would only be "appropriate" when data showed that inflation is sustainably easing towards the Fed's 2% target.

Bowman also did not take further interest rate hikes off the table.

"I remain willing to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at a future meeting should progress on inflation stall or even reverse," she said.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook on Tuesday said she only expects little change to inflation rates this year, but sees inflation "slowing more sharply" next year.

Investors also looked ahead to key economic data due later in the week, including the personal consumption expenditure price index on Friday. The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge and could therefore inform policymakers' thinking on expectations for the economy and the timeline for potential interest rate cuts.

On Wednesday, investors will be following the release of durable goods orders, pending home sales and weekly initial jobless claims. A final reading of first quarter gross domestic product for the U.S. is also slated.