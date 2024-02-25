These are the 10 U.S. cities with the best quality of life—none are in Florida

U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual ranking of U.S. cities with the best quality of life.

Cities were ranked based on the following factors:

Crime Rates

Quality of Education

Well-being

Commuter Index

Quality and availability of healthcare

Air quality index

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Data from a March 2023 public survey was used to rank the cities, the report notes.

While Florida is synonymous with retirement, not a single city in the Sunshine State ranked in the top 10, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

The best U.S. city for quality of life is Ann Arbor, Mich.

Quality of life score: 7.9

Ann Arbor is the best U.S. city for quality of life. More than 90% of the city's residents live less than a 10-minute from a public park, according to the U.S. News and World report.

A 2023 SmartAsset study report says Ann Arbor saw its Gen Z population—those ages 18 to 24— grow the fastest in 2022. The city had 26.4% new Gen Zers and a total population of 35.9%.

Pawel.gaul | E+ | Getty Images

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan which is one of the biggest employers in the city. Ann Arbor is also considered part of the Greater Detroit area at just under an hour's drive away.

Cost of living in the Michigan city is 4% higher than the national average, according to PayScale. The average Ann Arbor home value is $471,650, up 5.7% over the past year, according to Zillow.

10 best U.S. cities for quality of life

Ann Arbor, Mich. Boulder, Colo. Madison, Wis. San Jose, Calif. Portland, Maine Boston, Mass. Green Bay, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Rochester, N.Y. Trenton, N.J.

Boulder is the No. 2 U.S. city for quality of life with a score of 7.7.

The city is home to more than 60 parks and 155 miles of hiking trailers. Boulder's downtown area is full of restaurants and bars while the outdoor Pearl Street Mall is considered a popular shopping destination.

Denistangneyjr | E+ | Getty Images

Just like Ann Arbor, Boulder was also named a city with one of the fastest growth amongst the Gen-Z population, according to SmartAsset. The city had 23.4% new Gen Zers and a total of 33.2% total among that population last year.

Boulder is about 25 miles north of Colorado's capital, Denver and is home to the largest University of Colorado campus.

The average Boulder home value is $958,651, down 1.3% over the past year, according to Zillow.

