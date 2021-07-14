These Are America's 10 Best States for Infrastructure

The national debate over an infrastructure plan has highlighted the importance of everything from roads and bridges to electricity and broadband.

Some states are already setting the pace with innovative policies that could be models for the rest of the country.

CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business study rates the states on multiple infrastructure components.

Passing a trillion-dollar infrastructure package is just part of the massive effort needed to bring America's underpinnings fully into the 21st century. Figuring out how to use the money wisely is another.

Indeed, the very definition of infrastructure has been a big part of the recent debate. Of course, there are the basics like roads and bridges. But the rise of remote work gives new importance to factors like broadband connectivity. Today's infrastructure must also consider the impact of climate change.

Some states are already ahead of the curve, adopting policies and initiatives that could offer examples for the rest of the country.

CNBC's annual America's Top States for Business study rates the infrastructure of all 50 states. In 2021, as the nation works its way out of the pandemic and companies and workers rethink their priorities, our Infrastructure category carries more weight than ever in our methodology — 15% of the total points. We measure various aspects of infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports, utilities and broadband, as well as site availability and sustainability. Some states rank poorly on infrastructure.

But these ten solid states have America's best infrastructure:

8. (tie) Maryland

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Maryland was already one of America's most connected states, according to BroadbandNow Research, with near universal broadband access and super-fast speeds. Now, the state is moving to bridge the digital divide and make that connectivity more accessible to all. The Digital Connectivity Act of 2021, signed into law this spring, establishes a state broadband office to ensure all residents have access to broadband service within five years, and funds grants to make it affordable. The Old Line State also offers a reliable electrical grid, plenty of sites for development, and easy access to the Eastern Seaboard and the rest of the country.

2021 Infrastructure score: 227 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 113,727,950

Bridges in poor condition: 5%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 21%

Broadband access: 95.2%

Power outages per year: 2.4 hours

8. (tie) Delaware

Lisa J Goodman | Moment Mobile | Getty Images

Electrical grid modernization has been a priority in Delaware for many years, and it is paying off with one of the lowest rates of power outages in the country, according to U.S. Department of Energy data. The state's major electric utility, Exelon subsidiary Delmarva Power, recently completed a $21.5 million project to rebuild its transmission and distribution lines in Sussex County, benefitting more than 78,000 customers. Delaware has no international airport, and only one airline — Frontier — serves Wilmington. But the First State is well-positioned to access a large swath of population, and even in this tiny state, there is plenty of vacant space for businesses to move into.

2021 Infrastructure score: 227 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 103,729,515

Bridges in poor condition: 2%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 11%

Broadband access: 94.8%

Power outages per year: 1.7 hours

8. (tie) Arizona

Robert Alexander | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport bills itself as "America's Friendliest Airport," with an annual economic impact of $38 billion. In 2019, the Phoenix City Council approved a major 20-year expansion plan aimed at doubling the airport's capacity. The facility helps make Arizona one of America's most accessible states by air, according to Federal Aviation Administration data. In a state that depends on air conditioning to survive, the electrical grid is the second-most reliable in the nation, after Nebraska. Water is another story, however. Rapid growth has left the state with some pressing and expensive needs to maintain its drinking and wastewater systems.

2021 Infrastructure score: 227 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 42,340,716

Bridges in poor condition: 2%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 11%

Broadband access: 73.8%

Power outages per year: 1.4 hours

7. Utah

George Frey | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Roads and bridges in the Beehive State are among the best in the nation, but this year state lawmakers agreed to spend another $1.2 billion on infrastructure, including projects to ease traffic gridlock near the state's most popular ski areas. The package also includes more funding for Utah's Inland Port project, which has been under discussion for 40 years, and the newly rebuilt Salt Lake City International Airport. As a rising technology hub, Utah does well on broadband access, but it lags on affordability.

2021 Infrastructure score: 232 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 31,099,952

Bridges in poor condition: 2%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 7%

Broadband access: 88.4%

Power outages per year: 2.4 hours

6. Georgia

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As was the case in most big cities, the pandemic wreaked havoc on commercial vacancy rates in Atlanta, and that filtered through to the whole state, according to data prepared for CNBC by CoStar Group. Georgia's office vacancy rate remained at 12.5% in the first quarter of this year. Not a great figure for landlords, but a potential opportunity for companies looking to make a move. Other components of Georgia's infrastructure are equally robust, including the nation's busiest airport, critical ports, and decent connectivity. But Georgia's location makes it especially susceptible to the effects of climate change, costing the state points for sustainability.

2021 Infrastructure score: 233 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 77,526,157

Bridges in poor condition: 2.5%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 6%

Broadband access: 84.9%

Power outages per year: 2.5 hours

5. Florida

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Despite its vulnerability to extreme weather and the effects of climate change — which puts the Sunshine State at the bottom of the rankings for sustainability — the state's power grid is the fourth-most reliable in the nation. Florida is America's second-busiest state for air traffic, after California. And its ports make it an indispensable gateway to Latin America and the world. Florida is also one of the most connected states when it comes to broadband, though it could stand to do better at making those connections affordable.

2021 Infrastructure score: 234 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: B+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 49,151,544

Bridges in poor condition: 3%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 6%

Broadband access: 92.4%

Power outages per year: 1.5 hours

4. Tennessee

Raymond Boyd | Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images

The Volunteer State benefits from its central location — within reach of a large chunk of the U.S. population, but out of reach of the worst impacts of climate change. Roads and bridges are generally sound, but Tennessee is the site of one of the worst infrastructure failures of the past year — the indefinite closure of the Hernando de Soto Bridge near Memphis in May after a potentially catastrophic crack was discovered. Traffic on Interstate 40 — and briefly on the Mississippi River below — had to be rerouted.

2021 Infrastructure score: 245 (Top States Grade: A-)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 106,012,008

Bridges in poor condition: 4%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 9%

Broadband access: 82.4%

Power outages per year: 4.5 hours

3. Indiana

Michael Conroy | AP

The Hoosier State has taken sustainability to heart. A long-term program to clean up brownfields in the state now gives preference to redevelopment plans that incorporate sustainable practices. Indiana lives up to its Crossroads of America motto, with four major interstate highways coming together in Indianapolis, and easy access to much of the Eastern half of the U.S. But when it comes to virtual crossroads — broadband connectivity — the state has some work to do.

2021 Infrastructure score: 246 (Top States Grade: A-)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 105,512,960

Bridges in poor condition: 6%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 9%

Broadband access: 79.8%

Power outages per year: 4.3 hours

2. Nevada

Mlenny | E+ | Getty Images

Nevada is harnessing the blazing desert sun to become a leader in solar energy, helping to give the state one of the most reliable power grids in the nation. Now, the state is considering a proposal to raise the stakes with a major upgrade of transmission lines to carry Nevada's renewable energy throughout the state and the region. Nevada roads are among the best in the nation. In 2019, the state celebrated the completion of Project NEON, a $1 billion highway reconstruction project in Las Vegas that was the largest public works program in state history. But Nevada's virtual infrastructure could use some attention as well, earning mediocre marks for speed and affordability.

2021 Infrastructure score: 248 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: A-)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 51,755,881

Bridges in poor condition: 1%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 4%

Broadband access: 85.3%

Power outages per year: 1.5 hours

1. Illinois

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More than a century after the poet Carl Sandburg called Chicago a "Player with Railroads and the Nation's Freight Handler," Illinois remains a leader in the value of goods shipped. But that is not the only area where the Land of Lincoln's infrastructure shines. The power grid is reliable, broadband connectivity is good, air travel is abundant, and there is plenty of commercial space available. But the state also has some serious infrastructure issues, including decrepit roads and bridges, and public water systems badly in need of refurbishment. More troubling: Illinois' dismal balance sheet makes it unclear how the state will handle the heavy burdens on its big shoulders.

2021 Infrastructure score: 272 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: A+)

U.S. population within 500 miles: 90,988,061

Bridges in poor condition: 9%

Roads in unacceptable condition: 21%

Broadband access: 89.3%

Power outages per year: 1.9 hours