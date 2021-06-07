Tesla Veteran Jerome Guillen Leaves After Less Than Three Months Leading Trucking Business

Tesla executive Jerome Guillen left the company in early June, according to a filing.

Guillen had worked at the company in roles reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk since November 2010.

He was moved from leading Tesla's entire automotive business to overseeing its nascent heavy trucking line in March.

Tesla executive Jerome Guillen has left the company after only three months as the president of its Heavy Trucking unit, according to an SEC filing released Monday.

"We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future career," the company said in the filing. His last day was June 3.

Before his appointment to that role in March, Guillen had led the company's entire vehicles business since 2018. During his time as president of Automotive, Tesla opened its first plant overseas, in Shanghai, and expanded its battery cell supply partnerships. Guillen has worked at the company in roles reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk since November 2010.

In its fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder deck, Tesla said the Semi program was still "in development" but promised Tesla Semi deliveries would begin in 2021. In its annual financial filing with the SEC for 2020, Tesla did not reiterate that Semi delivery deadline.

Guillen is the second high-level exec to leave in recent months, following former vice president of legal Al Prescott, who left in April.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

