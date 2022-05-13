Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Twitter, Affirm, Robinhood and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter tumbled 14.6% in premarket trading after Elon Musk tweeted that his deal to buy the company was "temporarily" on hold, as he awaits details on the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) – Affirm reported a quarterly loss of 19 cents per share, smaller than the 51 cent loss that analysts were anticipating, with the fintech company's revenue beating forecasts. Affirm also raised its full-year revenue outlook and announced the extension of its ongoing partnership with e-commerce platform operator Shopify. The stock rocketed 33.8% higher in the premarket.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) – Robinhood soared 22.4% in premarket trading after Sam Bankman-Fried – who founded cryptocurrency exchange FTX – revealed a 7.6% stake in a regulatory filing. The purchase makes him the third largest shareholder in the trading platform company.

Toast (TOST) – Toast added 3.2% in the premarket after the restaurant-focused technology platform company reported a smaller than expected quarterly loss as well as revenue that beat Street forecasts. It also raised its full-year revenue forecast, as more restaurants adopt Toast's technology.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) – MicroStrategy rallied 13.9% in premarket action in what's been a volatile week for the business analytics company. MicroStrategy, which has extensive bitcoin holdings, saw its stock fall more than 25% on both Monday and Wednesday before rising yesterday.

Roper Technologies (ROP) – The software and engineered products company is near a deal to sell its process-technology unit to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice for about $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg.

The Honest Company (HNST) – The Honest Company's stock rose 3.1% in premarket trading after it reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook. The personal care and household products company also reported a quarterly loss and revenue numbers that were both in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Duolingo (DUOL) – The language software provider's stock surged 15.3% in the premarket after it reported a narrower quarterly loss and better than expected revenue. Duolingo said active user numbers are at an all-time high, and it issued upbeat current quarter revenue guidance.

Figs (FIGS) – The health care apparel company saw its stock plummet 25.2% in premarket trading after it missed estimates with its latest quarterly results and issued weaker than expected full-year guidance.

Poshmark (POSH) – The online apparel marketplace operator reported a loss of 18 cents per share, 4 cents smaller than Wall Street had anticipated, with revenue also beating estimates. That helped send its stock up 2.1% in premarket action, even though Poshmark issued a weaker than expected current quarter revenue forecast.