Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: AMC, Novavax and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

AMC — Shares jumped 4% after the entertainment company reported its "strongest first quarter in two full years" as consumers return to movie theaters. AMC beat on revenues with $785.7 million, as compared with the $743 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Novavax — Shares dropped more than 10% after the biotech company reported an earnings miss. Novavax reported adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $704 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.69 per share on revenue of $845 million. Still, Novavax reported its first profitable quarter from a global vaccine rollout.

Upstart — Shares tumbled 39% after the artificial intelligence company reported earnings. Upstart revenue of $310 million topped expectations. Analysts were expecting a quarterly profit of 51 cents per share on revenues of $300 million, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us