Stock Futures Rise Slightly After Nasdaq Falls for a Second Day: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday night after the major averages declined on the back of higher bond yields.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 41 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.14% and 0.09%, respectively.

Micron shares slipped in extended trading after the semiconductor manufacturer missed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. On the other hand, Lululemon shares popped 12% after the athletic apparel retailer beat Wall Street's estimates for adjusted earnings and revenue.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.45% during the regular session on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day as rising yields weighed on tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.16%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 37.83 points, or 0.12%.

Some investors worried that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession, even as Wall Street tried to move past this month's regional banking crisis. The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose back above 4%, weighing on interest-rate sensitive tech stocks.

"When you dig beneath the headline, it's a little weaker than the headline suggests. So, for instance, if you break up the Nasdaq into quintiles, only the top quintile is up; all four of the other quintiles are down," Solus Alternative Asset Management's Dan Greenhaus said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"They have the largest weighting in a number of indices. But at the same time, we shouldn't be lured to sleep, so to speak, in saying that everything's all well in the Nasdaq or the S&P or wherever, if most of the carrying is being done by the top portion," he added.

The Federal Reserve's Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr will make another appearance in Washington on Wednesday morning, this time before the House Financial Services Committee. This hearing will address federal regulators' response to recent bank failures.

On the economic front, traders are awaiting the latest pending home sales data that's set to release Wednesday after the open. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a decline of 3% in February, down from a rise of 8.1% the previous month.

— Sarah Min

Lululemon shares pop 12% in after hours trading

Lululemon shares jumped 12% in extended trading Tuesday after the athletic apparel retailer beat Wall Street's estimates for adjusted earnings and revenue.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.40 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion. That topped analyst expectations of per-share earnings of $4.26 on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

— Sarah Min

Micron shares fall slightly in extended trading after earnings

Micron Technology shares slipped 0.3% in extended trading after the semiconductor manufacturer missed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its second quarter results.

Micron reported a loss of $1.91 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated a loss of 86 cents per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open higher

— Sarah Min