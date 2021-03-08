Stimulus Check Update: Here's How New Details of the $1,400 Payments Could Surprise Some People

A round of $1,400 stimulus checks looks to be on the way.

The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan over the weekend. The bill is expected to be approved by the House on Tuesday and signed by President Joe Biden before the end of the week.

Direct payments will be subject to new income requirements but also provide larger payouts for some dependents, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of the new salary thresholds and to learn how you might end up being eligible for more money this time.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More from Invest in You:

How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs

These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent

How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.