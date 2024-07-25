Melania Trump's memoir set for Sept. 24 release, weeks before election

Former first lady Melania Trump will release a memoir on Sept. 24, just weeks before voters will choose between her husband Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also announced his own new release, the cover of which is the now-famous photo of him exiting the stage after his attempted assassination.

Titled "Melania," the book is billed in a press release Thursday as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence."

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the release goes on to say.

Born and raised in Slovenia, Melania Trump moved to the U.S. in 1996 to work as a model, and met Donald Trump in 1998. They were married in 2005 and their son, Barron Trump, was born the following year.

Her memoir will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, the conservative imprint behind books by Donald Trump and another presidential candidate this year, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running as an Independent.

"The book is a diligent and historically important record of the turbulent recent past of our country, seen from Melania Trump's unique vantage point," Skyhorse President Tony Lyons told CNBC. "It coveys her core beliefs of unity, hope and kindness, and whatever you thought you knew about this intensely private woman, these pages contain something more — and something deeper."

In an unusual stroke of timing,the same day Melania Trump announced her memoir, Donald Trump announced the release of his own book. The coffee table book titled "SAVE AMERICA," will be emblazoned with the iconic photo of Donald Trump exiting the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 after his attempted assassination.

It was unclear whether the dual book announcements Thursday were a coincidence, or were coordinated. Neither of the Trumps' book releases mentioned their spouse's upcoming books.