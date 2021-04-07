Jim Cramer Says Walmart Is Among the Stocks That Will Do Well in a ‘Hybrid World'

Cramer is betting many people will maintain some pandemic routines as Covid-19 health restrictions ease and more offices reopen.

CNBC's Jim Cramer revealed on Wednesday a handful of stocks he thinks will do well in the emerging "hybrid world."

The "Mad Money" host is betting many people will maintain some pandemic routines as Covid-19 health restrictions ease and more offices reopen in the coming months. Because of this, Cramer recommended investors gain exposure to the hybrid economy.

"We're headed for a hybrid world where stay-at-home habits have staying power, but you also have the ability to go out and do things," he said. "You have to stick with the stocks that win either way."

Cramer pointed out the following stock picks as hybrid plays:

All but two of Cramer's picks have rallied double digits this year, outperforming the broader market. Williams-Sonoma is the biggest gainer in the group, up more than 75%. Walmart and McCormick are down 3% and nearly 7%, respectively, in 2021.

Cramer's recommendations came after the S&P 500 eked out a record close on Wednesday.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walmart.

