Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Here's What Gen Z and Millennial Investors Need to Do to Make Money in the Stock Market

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Twenty/20

Most Americans do not have investments beyond their 401(k)s and IRAs.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults do not own stocks, bonds or mutual funds apart from their retirement accounts, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Pew Research Center.

But what if you don't have an employer plan or you just want to invest more of your cash?

Money Report

housing 13 mins ago

Data Center Real Estate Is Primed to Boom After the Pandemic Forced Lives Online

Barack Obama 21 mins ago

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases

Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial Takes On Investing," gives advice based on her own experience living as a millennial without a ton of disposable income. Now can be the perfect time to start investing, according to Lowry.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19

"We actually use the wrong language when we talk about retirement because we say 'saving for retirement' but really you're investing for retirement," Lowry said.

Check out this video to learn what accounts Lowry says you need and find out what kind of portfolio she recommends you build.  

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingpersonal financedebtmillennials
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us