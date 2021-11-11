Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Stocks Head for Uncertain Open After Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Data

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Prasit photo | Moment | Getty Images
  • European stocks are expected to open flat to lower on Thursday as global markets digest the latest U.S. inflation data which showed faster-than-expected price rises.
  • The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 4 points higher at 7,318, Germany's DAX 43 points lower at 16,019, France's CAC 40 down 22 points at 7,021 and Italy's FTSE MIB 83 points lower at 27,304, according to data from IG.

European stocks are expected to open flat to lower on Thursday as global markets digest the latest U.S. inflation data which showed faster-than-expected price rises.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 4 points higher at 7,318, Germany's DAX 43 points lower at 16,019, France's CAC 40 down 22 points at 7,021 and Italy's FTSE MIB 83 points lower at 27,304, according to data from IG.

Global markets are digesting the latest U.S. inflation data released on Wednesday which showed that October's consumer price reading jumped at the hottest annual pace in more than three decades.

Money Report

Technology 33 mins ago

Indonesia's Tech Giant GoTo Group Raises $1.3 Billion Ahead of IPO Plans

Technology 1 hour ago

E-Commerce Giant JD Starts Accepting China's Digital Currency on Singles Day for the First Time

The consumer price index jumped 6.2% from a year ago, well above the 5.9% estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.9% against the 0.6% estimate.

Major indexes on Wall Street fell following the inflation data release while U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last stood at 1.5699%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Here are the favorite inflation trades of big investors like David Einhorn and Paul Tudor Jones

Wharton’s Siegel expects the Fed will soon get ‘serious’ on inflation and that’s bad for stocks

JPMorgan says supply chain pressures are easing, time to buy S&P 500 and these stocks

Following the CPI data, traders moved up their expectations for when the first Fed rate hike would occur. The Fed funds futures market now sees greater odds of the central bank's first full rate hike coming in July 2022.

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed in Thursday trade after the U.S. data, while U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading on Wednesday.

Earnings in Europe on Thursday come from Bilfinger, Delivery Hero, Merck, RWE, Siemens, Aviva, Tate & Lyle and Burberry, among others. Data releases include the latest U.K. gross domestic product data for the three months to September and U.K. industrial output for September.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

- CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesGermanyFranceItalyEurope Economy
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us