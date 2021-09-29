European Markets Head for Mixed Open After U.S. Sees Rate-Induced Sell-Off

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday as markets become nervous after a rate induced sell-off in the U.S. in the previous session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,031, Germany's DAX 14 points higher at 15,285 and France's CAC 40 14 points higher at 6,425, according to IG data.

Europe investors are closely watching movements in U.S. markets after the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.83% to 14,546.68 on Tuesday to record its worst day since March. The S&P 500 shed 2.04% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 569.38 points, or 1.63%.

Stocks across industries slid as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched a high of 1.567%, a move that prompted tech stocks to lead the broader markets lower with Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet losing more than 3%. Rising bond yields hurt growth stocks, including tech stocks, because they lower the relative value of future earnings, and make the popular stocks appear overvalued.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific stocks fell in Wednesday trade following the tumble on Wall Street while U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday night.

European market attention will be on central banks today with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and the Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey all speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. traders followed testimony from Powell to the Senate Banking Committee during which the central bank chief said that inflation could persist longer-than-expected.

Corporate earnings releases will come from Next and Travis Perkins on Wednesday while data releases include the latest reading of U.K. house prices, Spain's flash inflation data and EU economic sentiment data is released.

- CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Eustance Huang contributed reporting to this story.