Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Energy Is Going Higher

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru Inc: "The stock is up a great deal. ... We caught it much lower."

Golden Ocean Group Ltd: "You cannot afford to stick around, even though the yield's good."

Vertex Energy Inc: "That stock is going higher."

BioNTech SE: "I like BioNTech."

