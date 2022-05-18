Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Energy Is Going Higher

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veru Inc: "The stock is up a great deal. ... We caught it much lower."

Golden Ocean Group Ltd: "You cannot afford to stick around, even though the yield's good."

Vertex Energy Inc: "That stock is going higher."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BioNTech SE: "I like BioNTech."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

Business 14 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Lower Start Following Tumble on Wall Street

Business 26 mins ago

Wingstop Is Seeing ‘Meaningful Deflation' in Chicken Wings, CEO Says

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us