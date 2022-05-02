Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Magna Over Tenneco

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "It's been getting destroyed."

Indie Semiconductor Inc: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are [NXP Semiconductors] and [On Semiconductor]."

Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I want you to buy more. I thought that quarter was very good."

Tenneco Inc: "I'd rather own Magna."

