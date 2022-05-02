Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Magna Over Tenneco

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SoFi Technologies Inc: "It's been getting destroyed."
Indie Semiconductor Inc: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are [NXP Semiconductors] and [On Semiconductor]."
Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I want you to buy more. I thought that quarter was very good."
Tenneco Inc: "I'd rather own Magna."
