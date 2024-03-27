Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I can't recommend' Archer Aviation

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Archer Aviation: "I can't recommend that stock because it just has no earnings power...There's so many good stocks right now, we don't need that."

Robinhood: "I think that that Greyhound bus has left the station, and I got to wait. I mean, the thing just doubled in no time whatsoever...We don't buy doubles here."

Cummins: "I don't want you selling the Cummins."

Crown Castle: "At this level with a 6% yield, I would actually buy some more. I think it's a good idea, and I haven't felt that way about Crown Castle in ages."

