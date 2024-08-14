Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Clorox is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GlobalFoundries: "I don't like the foundry business as much. It turns out that the only people who really know how to make them cheaply is Taiwan Semi. So if you want to own a foundry, Taiwan Semi is the one to do it."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

SentinelOne: "...I do think Sentinel's picking up some business, so therefore I'm going to tell you that I actually support it for, only for a trade."

Clorox: "Linda Rendle has done a remarkable job, let's understand that. She did not get a good hand, she was not delivered a good hand...I like her, I'm a buyer of Clorox."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Delta: "I'm not recommending any airlines."

Alphabet: "...It's my least favorite of the Mag Seven. Why? Because they don't run the company well."

Ferrari: "...Take out your cost basis and let the rest run."

Money Report

10 mins ago

Japan second-quarter GDP beats expectations, expands 0.5% from previous quarter

News 25 mins ago

Asia markets set to open lower after Wall Street rose on rate cut hopes following inflation data

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us