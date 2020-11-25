Coronavirus Live Updates: UPS Readies Dry Ice to Prepare for Vaccine Deliveries; FDA Clears New Antibody Test

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

U.S. Covid-19 cases continue to rise ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The national seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 174,225 as of Tuesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The tally might see an artificial dip in the next several days, as is typical during major holidays when local outposts temporarily pause reporting. Still, health experts have warned Thanksgiving is likely to be a catalyst for spread.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 59.9 million

Global deaths: At least 1.41 million

U.S. cases: More than 12.59 million

U.S. deaths: At least 259,976

Rising cases contribute to more U.S. weekly jobless claims than expected

First-time filings for U.S. jobless claims totaled 778,000 for the week ended Nov. 21, topping the 733,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones and up from 742,000 the previous week, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox.

While the jobs market showed vulnerability to the increasing coronavirus spread, continuing claims for those collecting benefits for at least two weeks continued their decline, falling by 299,000 to 6.07 million.

—Melodie Warner

U.S. vaccine chief Slaoui says up to 110 million people could be vaccinated by February

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Operation Warp Speed advisor Moncef Slaoui said that up to 110 million people in the U.S. could be inoculated against Covid-19 during the first wave of immunizations by February of next year.

A coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer, which applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, could be approved within days after the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets on Dec. 10. The U.S. will begin distributing vaccines for the first wave of people within 24 hours of authorization, Slaoui said.

"The U.S. population as a whole should be covered in terms of vaccine doses available somewhere between the month of May and the month of December" of 2021, Slaoui told "CBS This Morning." Slaoui added that the Operation Warp Speed team has "not yet been in contact" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

—Noah Higgins-Dunn

Thanksgiving primed to be an ‘accelerator event’

Many Americans are traveling to see family for Thanksgiving, despite pleas from public health officials not to do so. About 1 million Americans boarded planes this past weekend, the biggest crowds seen by the industry since the spring.

Videos and images of the packed travel hubs came days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to travel for the holiday. Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's Covid-19 incident manager, said the agency is "alarmed" by the "exponential increase in cases and hospitalizations and deaths" caused by Covid-19.

Dr. Bill Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, said he's "very concerned" that people will not only "be giving thanks, but we'll also be giving the virus" as they gather for Thanksgiving this year. And that comes amid an already severe outbreak.

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and director of the Brown Lifespan Center for Digital Health, said she's "pretty darn scared of Thanksgiving this year."

—Will Feuer

UPS to increase dry ice production, provide freezers for vaccine delivery and storage

Pfizer | via Reuters

UPS announced it will increase its production of dry ice and provide ultra-low-temperature portable freezers as it prepares to deliver a forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which could receive emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration by early December, requires a storage temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. To help store and transport cold-chain products, such as frozen vaccines, UPS said it can now produce up to 1,200 pounds of dry ice per hour in its U.S. facilities.

The company said it will also partner with Stirling Ultracold to provide portable ultra-low freezers to smaller point-of-care facilities that may not have the freezers necessary to store the vaccines at low temperatures. ­

—Noah Higgins-Dunn

Here's what sort of travel volume airlines expect over Thanksgiving weekend

FDA clears ‘new generation’ of Covid antibody test

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized one of the first Covid-19 tests that measures the amount of neutralizing antibodies produced by the body's immune system after exposure to the virus.

The body's immune system produces antibodies to combat viruses and other foreign pathogens that invade the body. When it comes to Covid-19, it remains unclear how much protection antibodies provide and how long that might last, but this test could help researchers better understand the role of Covid antibodies in immune protection.

"It's going to broadly enable studies of immunity and the relationship between immunity and the level of antibodies that an individual has," Mt. Sinai Chief Commercial Innovation Officer Erik Lium, who helped develop the test, said in a phone interview, adding that the technology is already being used in studies.

—Will Feuer

