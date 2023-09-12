Money Report

Coca-Cola used AI to create its newest flavor: The Y3000 soda ‘from the future'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is the future. At least according to Coca-Cola.

The soft drink giant today launched a limited edition soda created using AI technology.

Coca-Cola Y3000 is billed as "the first futuristic flavor co-created with human and artificial intelligence."

The taste of the Y3000 beverage was a two-step process. First, researchers at Coca-Cola collected "key flavor preferences and trends to understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like," a representative for the company told CNBC Make It.

Then, that information was crunched by Coke's artificial intelligence system to "help develop flavor profiles and pairings."

Coca-Cola doesn't describe what the new flavor tastes like in any of its materials, but the drink comes in regular and zero sugar varietals.

Coca-Cola

AI was also used to develop the slim can's futuristic packaging, which features a pixelated logo, clean chrome colors, as well as pops of purple, pink and blue.

"Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone's idea of what the future might look like," Coca-Cola's senior director of global strategy Oana Vlad said in a press release. "With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future."

The Y3000 flavor will also be accompanied by some futuristic clothing as well. Coca-Cola is teaming up with the luxury streetwear brand Ambush to release a collection this fall.

