Coca-Cola used AI to create its newest flavor: The Y3000 soda ‘from the future'

Artificial intelligence is the future. At least according to Coca-Cola.

The soft drink giant today launched a limited edition soda created using AI technology.

Coca-Cola Y3000 is billed as "the first futuristic flavor co-created with human and artificial intelligence."

The taste of the Y3000 beverage was a two-step process. First, researchers at Coca-Cola collected "key flavor preferences and trends to understand what consumers imagine and think the future tastes like," a representative for the company told CNBC Make It.

Then, that information was crunched by Coke's artificial intelligence system to "help develop flavor profiles and pairings."

Coca-Cola doesn't describe what the new flavor tastes like in any of its materials, but the drink comes in regular and zero sugar varietals.

AI was also used to develop the slim can's futuristic packaging, which features a pixelated logo, clean chrome colors, as well as pops of purple, pink and blue.

"Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone's idea of what the future might look like," Coca-Cola's senior director of global strategy Oana Vlad said in a press release. "With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future."

The Y3000 flavor will also be accompanied by some futuristic clothing as well. Coca-Cola is teaming up with the luxury streetwear brand Ambush to release a collection this fall.

