Mind Over Money: Share Your Story About What Is Keeping You Up at Night About Your Money

Tell us about the financial anxiety you're currently facing and submit a question for our financial experts. You may be considered to ask your question live during the Invest in You: Mind Over Money virtual event on September 9, 2021. Please be sure to include thoughtful detail.

Responses must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm ET on August 27, 2021.

By submitting your response, you are agreeing to CNBC's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and opting in to receiving newsletters, updates, announcements, offers and general marketing emails from CNBC and other NBCUniversal businesses.

Additionally, by submitting your email address, you agree that you may be contacted by members of the CNBC editorial team.

