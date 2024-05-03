Money Report

China's ‘unprecedented' space mission blasts off to the far side of the moon to collect samples

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images
  • China on Friday launched a space probe to collect samples from the far side of the moon as the global space race heats up.
  • An unmanned rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe took off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province just before 5:30 p.m. local time, kickstarting the 53-day mission.
  • Space is becoming a new geopolitical frontier as rival nations seek to expand their influence and access highly sought-after supplies of metals and critical minerals.

China on Friday launched a space probe to collect samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that has been billed as "unprecedented" as the global space race heats up.

An unmanned rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 lunar probe took off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province just before 5:30 p.m. local time, kickstarting the 53-day planned mission.

The expedition aims to return around 5 pounds of lunar samples to Earth for analysis. If successful, scientists hope the findings could unlock fresh information about the moon's origins.

"Collecting and returning samples from the far side of the moon is an unprecedented feat," Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration program, said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua News.

Scientists currently know very little about the moon's far side. If the Chang'e-6 mission can achieve its goal, it will provide scientists with the first direct evidence to understand the environment and material composition of the far side of the moon, which is of great significance," he added.

The launch marks a significant step forward in China's space exploration ambitions as it seeks to compete with other global powers including the U.S.

Beijing has also stated that it wants to land Chinese astronauts on the moon by 2030, as well as sending probes to Mars and Jupiter.

Space is becoming a new geopolitical frontier as rival nations seek to expand their influence and access highly sought-after supplies of metals and critical minerals.

The head of the U.S. Space Command, General Stephen Whiting, said last week that Beijing's space development was moving at "breathtaking speed" and that the country was showing "clear intent" to project its power in orbit.

