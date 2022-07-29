Britain's Star-Studded ‘Wagatha Christie' Libel Trial Is Over: Here's What Went Down

U.K. footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy on Friday lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney, bringing an end to Britain's closely watched Wagatha Christie trial.

The U.K. High Court ruled against Vardy and in favor Rooney after a years' long saga with enough twists and turns to rival one of Agatha Christie's finest mystery novels.

It comes two years after Vardy sued Rooney for defamation following a dispute over a string of Instagram posts.

LONDON — Rebekah Vardy, the wife of a top English Premier League soccer player, on Friday lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney, bringing an end to a so-called "Wagatha Christie" trial that has gripped the British public.

The U.K. High Court ruled against Vardy and in favor Rooney after a years' long dispute between the two "wags" — soccer players' wives and girlfriends — which featured all the twists and turns of one of Agatha Christie's finest mystery novels.

Judge Justice Steyn delivered her written verdict Friday following a vitriolic and salacious two-week trial in May.

It comes two years after Vardy sued Rooney for defamation after a dispute over a string of Instagram posts.

Rooney alleged that stories from her private Instagram account were leaked by Vardy to journalists at British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Vardy vehemently denied the claims, arguing that the accusations had caused her "public abuse on a massive scale," and suing Rooney in an attempt to clear her name.

However, in her ruling Friday, Steyn said it was "likely" that Vardy's then-agent Caroline Watt "undertook the direct act" of passing information to The Sun.

"The evidence ... clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behavior, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt," she said.