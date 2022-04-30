Bill Murray Reflects on Inappropriate Behavior That Led to the Shutdown of His Latest Film

Bill Murray is still reflecting on his inappropriate behavior, which led to a production shutdown on the Searchlight Pictures' film "Being Mortal" last week.

He said he was optimistic that "we are going to make peace" and that production will restart, but noted that he'll only do so if the woman involved in the incident is comfortable doing so.

The film was about halfway completed before production was halted. It is slated for release in 2023, but it is unclear if Murray will continue on with the project.

Bill Murray is still reflecting on his inappropriate behavior, which led to a production shutdown on the Searchlight Pictures' film "Being Mortal" last week.

On Saturday, the actor told CNBC that he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working with on the film, saying, "I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Murray said he has spent the last week thinking about the incident. He did not elaborate on what was said or to whom.

"As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other," Murray said during a special interview during Berkshire Hathaway's earnings event. "We are both professionals, we like each others' work, we like each other I think and if we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me."

"Being Mortal" is based on Atul Gawande's nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End" and stars Murray alongside Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogan. The film was about halfway completed before production was halted. It is slated for release in 2023, but it is unclear if Murray will continue on with the project.

He said he was optimistic that "we are going to make peace" and that production will restart, but noted that he'll only do so if the woman involved in the incident is comfortable doing so.

"I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore," Murray said of learning from his mistakes. "That's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we've both spent a lot of time developing the skill of," he said.